Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.