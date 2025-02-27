Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

