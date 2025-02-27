Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

