Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.
Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years. Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 72,891,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
