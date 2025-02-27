Lone Pine Resources (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head to Head Contrast

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Lone Pine Resources (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy and Lone Pine Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy 24.65% 6.72% 4.98% Lone Pine Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Lone Pine Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy and Lone Pine Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Viper Energy currently has a consensus price target of $59.55, suggesting a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Viper Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viper Energy is more favorable than Lone Pine Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy and Lone Pine Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy $835.80 million 11.38 $200.09 million $2.33 19.16 Lone Pine Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lone Pine Resources.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Lone Pine Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Lone Pine Resources

Lone Pine Resources Inc. (Lone Pine) is an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with operations in Canada within the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and the Northwest Territories. The Company focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, which includes its Narraway/Ojay and Wild River fields in the Deep Basin and its Evi field in the Peace River Arch. Lone Pine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Forest Oil Corporation, which is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2009, the Company had approximately 322 billions of cubic feet equivalent of estimated proved reserves of which approximately 69% was natural gas and approximately 64% was classified as proved developed. As of September 30, 2010, it had approximately 1.1 million gross (.8 million net) acres of land (approximately 80% of which is undeveloped).

