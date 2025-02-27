Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 271.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,930. The trade was a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $724.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8,051.25, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.38 and a 200 day moving average of $638.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

