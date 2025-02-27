Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 299.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in NVR by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NVR by 6,012.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $7,192.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7,015.00 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,887.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,748.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

