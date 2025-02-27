Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $12.28 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,276,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $273.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
