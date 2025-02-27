Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $12.28 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $273.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FLUT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.88.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

