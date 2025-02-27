Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:UI opened at $340.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

