Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $247.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.