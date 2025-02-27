Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. Luxfer updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 82,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

