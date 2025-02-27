Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Announces Earnings Results

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.47%.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of MACF traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 404,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £164.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.68. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.75 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Friday, November 29th.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Further Reading

