MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Survey

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and MARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upstart alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95% MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92%

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARA has a beta of 5.76, indicating that its stock price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21 MARA 0 6 4 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upstart and MARA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. MARA has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.25%. Given MARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MARA is more favorable than Upstart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and MARA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $628.83 million 10.34 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -47.51 MARA $598.75 million 7.65 $261.17 million $0.79 17.08

MARA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MARA beats Upstart on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.