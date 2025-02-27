Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INR
Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Trading Down 0.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN
