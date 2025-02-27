Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

NYSE VAC traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,987,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

