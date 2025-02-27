Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $108.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $78.94. Approximately 89,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 389,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,110,000 after acquiring an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

