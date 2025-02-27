Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lifted by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 4.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,286,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $231.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

