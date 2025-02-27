Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%.

Matterport Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,857,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 85,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $402,120.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 608,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.12. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $1,696,211.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,619.93. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 645,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,621. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.