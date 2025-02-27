McBride (LON:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%.
McBride Trading Up 0.2 %
MCB stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 147.85 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 206,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,339. The stock has a market cap of £253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. McBride has a 12 month low of GBX 87.40 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.80.
