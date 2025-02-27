McBride (LON:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%.

McBride Trading Up 0.2 %

MCB stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 147.85 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 206,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,339. The stock has a market cap of £253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. McBride has a 12 month low of GBX 87.40 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.80.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

