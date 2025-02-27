McGrath & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 7.0% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGrath & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

BOND opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

