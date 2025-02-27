McGrath & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,062,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,837,000 after buying an additional 269,488 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 838,836 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,995,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,423,000 after buying an additional 233,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 246,429 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFGR opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

