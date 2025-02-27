McGrath & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,529 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.1% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

