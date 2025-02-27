McGrath & Associates Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

