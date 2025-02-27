Medicus Pharma (MDCX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Medicus Pharma to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Medicus Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDCX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Medicus Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MDCX shares. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Medicus Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

