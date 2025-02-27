MGIC Investment Q1 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 17.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

