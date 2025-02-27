MGP Ingredients, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.
MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
MGP Ingredients Price Performance
MGPI stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $707.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.62.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.
