MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.60. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 89,438 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,168,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 299.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 395,739 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.