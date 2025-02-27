Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Price

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.