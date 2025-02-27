MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Invests $344,000 in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF comprises 0.3% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

