MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Makes New $743,000 Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Gentherm makes up about 0.8% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 8.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.6 %

THRM opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

