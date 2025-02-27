Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,474 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $79,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $441.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.27. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

