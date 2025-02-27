Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

PayPal Trading Down 2.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

