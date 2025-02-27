Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $27.77 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.