Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 5,900 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 889,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,917,000 after purchasing an additional 665,331 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,266,000 after purchasing an additional 572,511 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,809,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,202,000 after buying an additional 433,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.