MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
MOGU Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.
