Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

