Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Purchased by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 2,953.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending comprises about 1.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,893 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,918,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of MSDL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

