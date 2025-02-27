Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Issues Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.
Morningstar Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $324.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $281.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.11.
Morningstar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
