Motiv8 Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

