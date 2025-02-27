Motiv8 Investments LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly makes up about 1.5% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned 1.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,290,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after buying an additional 1,004,182 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,751,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 212,388 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZALT stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

