Muzinich & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for about 3.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,706,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 255,458 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.06.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

