National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:BMO Q3 Earnings

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

BMO opened at C$149.19 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$151.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.90. The company has a market cap of C$108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.