National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$144.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark lowered National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$119.60. The company had a trading volume of 675,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.73. The firm has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$104.84 and a 1-year high of C$141.15.

In related news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

