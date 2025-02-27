National Pension Service Buys 370,835 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,835 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.24% of Digital Realty Trust worth $139,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,915,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 279,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 216,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $159.16 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.78.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

