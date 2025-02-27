National Pension Service Has $148.67 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.26% of Trade Desk worth $148,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.