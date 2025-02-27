National Pension Service Has $176.94 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $176,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

