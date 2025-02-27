National Pension Service Purchases 88,023 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,023 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Airbnb worth $130,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $423,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,907,559.84. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,084.26. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock valued at $265,258,279. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

