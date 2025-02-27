National Pension Service Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $168,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.