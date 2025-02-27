National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.380 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 180,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Report on NSA

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.