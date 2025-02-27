National World (LON:NWOR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 49847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.28).

National World Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.58.

About National World

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

